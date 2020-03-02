Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lowered its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for 2.5% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,051 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,504,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 61,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Linde by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,284,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,653 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,169,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,044,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN opened at $191.01 on Monday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $166.07 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.27.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

