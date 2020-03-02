Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Short Interest Update

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the January 30th total of 5,950,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $191.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.67. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a twelve month low of $166.07 and a twelve month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

In related news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

