Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Lipocine reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lipocine.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPCN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Lipocine from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lipocine stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lipocine as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.56. 2,848,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. Lipocine has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

