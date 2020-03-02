LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 26.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $6.07 million and $61,933.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,027,462,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,548,130 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

