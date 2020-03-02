Liquidity Network (LQD) Market Capitalization Tops $861,542.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $861,542.00 and approximately $57,197.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.86 or 0.02843886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00223367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00135696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.