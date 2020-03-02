Lisk Machine Learning Reaches Market Cap of $618,577.00 (LML)

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Lisk Machine Learning token can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and BitBay. In the last week, Lisk Machine Learning has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $618,577.00 and approximately $1,182.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.45 or 0.02905086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00225219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00048159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00136622 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning Token Profile

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io.

Lisk Machine Learning can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and BitBay.

