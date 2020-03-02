Lisk Trading Down 8% This Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00015538 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market cap of $168.24 million and $5.91 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024747 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013455 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00018452 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007482 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005674 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 138,394,632 coins and its circulating supply is 122,308,921 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk Coin Trading

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Bitbns, Cryptopia, Binance, Coinroom, Coinbe, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Gate.io, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Bittrex, YoBit, OKEx, ChaoEX, Coindeal, Livecoin, Huobi, Exrates, COSS and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

