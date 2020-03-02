Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0059 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex and Stocks.Exchange. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.95 million and $68,377.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $255.68 or 0.02878189 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,104.05 or 0.91328907 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 665,582,707 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

Litecoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, Mercatox, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

