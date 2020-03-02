Litecoin (LTC) Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $61.02 or 0.00691300 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, Bittylicious, Waves Decentralized Exchange and CPDAX. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and approximately $5.13 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007362 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000284 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,204,275 coins. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

