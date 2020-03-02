Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.28% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $42,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth $28,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 31.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.4% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 24.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,958,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYV opened at $60.77 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -868.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

