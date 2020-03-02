Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Livexlive Media in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Livexlive Media during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livexlive Media stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Livexlive Media has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

