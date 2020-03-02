Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 70 at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 68 ($0.89) to GBX 64 ($0.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 66 ($0.87) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 64.57 ($0.85).

LON LLOY opened at GBX 49.77 ($0.65) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 57. The firm has a market cap of $35.28 billion and a PE ratio of 14.64.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

