LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Buys $77,140.14 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Samer Tawfik purchased 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $77,140.14.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Samer Tawfik purchased 15,500 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $208,785.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Samer Tawfik acquired 131,646 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $2,024,715.48.

On Monday, December 9th, Samer Tawfik purchased 171,631 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $1,361,033.83.

On Thursday, December 5th, Samer Tawfik purchased 342,959 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,838,260.24.

NASDAQ:LMPX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,662. LMP Automotive Holdings has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LMP Automotive Holdings (NASDAQ:LMPX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of LMP Automotive in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles.

