LNX Protocol (LNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $366,582.00

LNX Protocol (CURRENCY:LNX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One LNX Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and CoinZest. LNX Protocol has a market cap of $366,582.00 and $3.00 worth of LNX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LNX Protocol has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LNX Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00053445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00482358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.46 or 0.06450627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063846 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030127 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005626 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011361 BTC.

LNX Protocol Token Profile

LNX Protocol (LNX) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. LNX Protocol’s total supply is 1,855,312,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,607,626 tokens. The official website for LNX Protocol is lnxprotocol.io. LNX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Lunoxtoken. The official message board for LNX Protocol is medium.com/lnxprotocol.

Buying and Selling LNX Protocol

LNX Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinZest and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LNX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LNX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LNX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LNX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LNX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.