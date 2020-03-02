Lobstex (LOBS) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $398,441.00 and $21,179.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0213 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,715,414 coins and its circulating supply is 18,715,402 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

