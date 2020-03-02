Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 910.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,826 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 1.3% of Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $27,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,249,000 after buying an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 167,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,554,000 after buying an additional 116,920 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,217,000 after buying an additional 99,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,362,000 after buying an additional 98,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $369.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.49 and its 200-day moving average is $395.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $292.53 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.60, for a total transaction of $2,831,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

