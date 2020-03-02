Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $369.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.93. The firm has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $292.53 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $454.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

