Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Earning Extremely Critical Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Lockheed Martin’s score:

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $369.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.93. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $292.53 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.47.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

