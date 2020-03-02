Loki (LOKI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $17,424.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Loki has a market capitalization of $15.20 million and approximately $17,424.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00003720 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Loki has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,845.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.85 or 0.02613854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $337.47 or 0.03821189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00696191 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00772213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00096245 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010849 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027330 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00593171 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,226,616 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

