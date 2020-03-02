Loom Network Achieves Market Cap of $21.08 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $21.08 million and approximately $5.90 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, IDEX and Coinbe.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $252.52 or 0.02855810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00047807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00133982 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,691,872 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, GOPAX, Upbit, Tidex, Binance, IDEX, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Poloniex, Fatbtc, DDEX, Bitbns, Hotbit, Coinbe, Bittrex, Allbit, DEx.top and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

