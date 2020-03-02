Loopring Hits Market Cap of $40.92 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Loopring has a market cap of $40.92 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000456 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, OTCBTC, Tokenomy and Bithumb.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.12 or 0.02854124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00224634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00047698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00135751 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,008,254,181 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Bittrex, IDEX, OTCBTC, Upbit, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Binance, Gate.io, CoinExchange, DragonEX, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bithumb, HitBTC, YoBit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

