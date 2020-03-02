Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,626,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,498 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.47% of Lowe’s Companies worth $434,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

LOW stock opened at $106.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.79. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.