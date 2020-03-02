Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,354,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,147 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Lowe’s Companies worth $281,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.15.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $4.47 on Monday, reaching $111.04. 8,790,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The firm has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

