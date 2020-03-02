LSV Asset Management Acquires 12,600 Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.32% of WESCO International worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in WESCO International by 40.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 74,524 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 834,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,725,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,233 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,325,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on WESCO International from to and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded WESCO International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on WESCO International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.90.

NYSE:WCC traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $41.75. 72,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.83 and a 12 month high of $61.32.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

