LSV Asset Management Acquires 42,335 Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,335 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.30% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $5,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 100,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

NTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.11. 15,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.61. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.