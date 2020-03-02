LSV Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,423,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.11% of Carter’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $55,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Carter’s by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Shares of CRI stock traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 43,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,876. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.61. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $112.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.08). Carter’s had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

