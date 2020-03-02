LSV Asset Management Acquires Shares of 301,500 Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 301,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.31% of Simmons First National as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFNC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.11% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of SFNC traded up $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.38. 44,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,809. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.09. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

