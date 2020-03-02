LSV Asset Management Boosts Holdings in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in New Media Investment Group Inc (NYSE:NEWM) by 8,111.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843,642 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.41% of New Media Investment Group worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEWM. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of New Media Investment Group in the third quarter worth about $4,547,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 144,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of New Media Investment Group by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 52,615 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Media Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NEWM traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.20. 5,796,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,626. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. New Media Investment Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92.

New Media Investment Group Inc invests in, owns, and operates local media assets in the United States. The company's principal products include 146 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 1.5 million; 323 weekly newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 268,000 and total free circulation of approximately 1.4 million; 132 shoppers with total circulation of approximately 3.1 million; and 581 locally-focused Websites, including Internet and mobile devices with approximately 364 million page views per month.

