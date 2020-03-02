LSV Asset Management Boosts Stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 162.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 238,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.35% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $8,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1,566.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,041,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after purchasing an additional 979,302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,370,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 486,035 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,847,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,597,000 after purchasing an additional 298,516 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,822,000 after purchasing an additional 206,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 44.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 283,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 87,625 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

FMBI opened at $18.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $194.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.33 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

