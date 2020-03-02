LSV Asset Management Buys 30,660 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.24% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. BidaskClub raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. CL King began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

CBRL opened at $143.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.59. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.82 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

