LSV Asset Management Buys 38,900 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,600 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,405.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 76,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.0955 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 48.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

