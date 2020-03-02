LSV Asset Management Buys 85,814 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR)

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,978,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,814 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.35% of Cedar Realty Trust worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $760,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 196,387 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 140,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE CDR opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $231.42 million, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $35.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.