LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 226,300 Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 226,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Discovery Communications by 558.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISCA traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $26.40. 1,022,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,207,246. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. Discovery Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their price target on Discovery Communications from to in a report on Monday. Cfra reduced their price objective on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

