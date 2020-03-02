LSV Asset Management Buys Shares of 266,729 Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 266,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,000. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.48% of Central Garden & Pet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 228,320 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,345.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,924 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CENTA traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 19,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,957. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.51. Central Garden & Pet Co has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $32.29.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $482.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

