LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 627,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 102,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.40% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

Shares of CVTI traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.46. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $23.43.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVTI. BidaskClub raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wolfe Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens raised Covenant Transportation Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Covenant Transportation Group Profile

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.