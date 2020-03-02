LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 713,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.22% of Valley National Bancorp worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.71. 163,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,634. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens upgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Peter V. Maio acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $219,200.00. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

