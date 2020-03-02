LSV Asset Management Grows Holdings in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,917 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.79% of Horizon Bancorp worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 355,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Dennis Kuhn sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $72,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,278.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.80. 9,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,338. The firm has a market cap of $675.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. Horizon Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.92 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 26.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

