LSV Asset Management Grows Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.65% of RPT Realty worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in RPT Realty by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 409,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,458,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,917 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of RPT Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

RPT traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 105,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,218. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $11.26 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.92.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.56. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 39.09%. The business had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 81.48%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

