LSV Asset Management Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.23% of Northrim BanCorp worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRIM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of NRIM stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.03. 1,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,471. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $228.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

