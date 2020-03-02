LSV Asset Management Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 76.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239,367 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEE. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded up $5.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.40. 149,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,329. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $87.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.