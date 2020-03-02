LSV Asset Management Has $6.18 Million Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 56,530 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.75% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 38.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCPC traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 69,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $769.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.