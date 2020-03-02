LSV Asset Management Has $6.31 Million Position in Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 116.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,187 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 93,742 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.26% of Banco Macro worth $6,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth $351,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,901,000. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $2,926,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Banco Macro in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMA traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 17,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,640. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

