LSV Asset Management Has $7.37 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.15% of MasTec worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.72. 129,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $73.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.28.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. MasTec had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Stephens lowered their target price on MasTec from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on MasTec from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.