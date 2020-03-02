LSV Asset Management Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.73% of Kimball Electronics worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $13.75. 10,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,645. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kimball Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $341.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $307.08 million for the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KE. BidaskClub lowered Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

