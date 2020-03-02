LSV Asset Management Has $8.02 Million Holdings in Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.35% of Mercantile Bank worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Mercantile Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $468.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.69%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Corp. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

MBWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

