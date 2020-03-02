LSV Asset Management Has $8 Million Holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,340 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.97% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $8,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $51,472.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

CTBI traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,349. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $687.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

