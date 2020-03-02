LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 255.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.41% of Hibbett Sports worth $6,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 744,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 312,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 190,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 94,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 21,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.51.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

