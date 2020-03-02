LSV Asset Management Invests $6.86 Million in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 924,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,000. LSV Asset Management owned 1.10% of WideOpenWest as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in WideOpenWest by 4,675.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,374,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,747,000 after buying an additional 9,178,198 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 422.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 739,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in WideOpenWest by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in WideOpenWest by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 479,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth about $3,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,232. The stock has a market cap of $530.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. WideOpenWest Inc has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 12,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $75,018.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,054,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,240,792.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

WOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW).

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.