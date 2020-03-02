LSV Asset Management Lowers Stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 236,953 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 2.16% of Heritage Insurance worth $8,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter worth about $6,765,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,006,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after buying an additional 153,465 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 1,172.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 151,994 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 42.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 179,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 53,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Heritage Insurance by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 283,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 32,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRTG shares. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $11.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $329.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.74. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

