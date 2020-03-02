LSV Asset Management Makes New Investment in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 160,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000. LSV Asset Management owned 0.34% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,268,000 after buying an additional 599,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 4,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $155,945.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,227.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GIII traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.08. 46,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,729. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.17.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

